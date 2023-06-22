Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lancy Voughn Hitchens, 33, Alexandria, booked at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, child molesting.
• Brandon Lamar Kelley, 37, 200 block of East Oak Street, Anderson, booked at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Tevin Anthony Prince, 32, 1700 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
• Rylan Neal Denney, 28, 700 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
• Shannon Duane Wooden Jr., 22, Alexandria, booked at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
• Jacob Joseph Manning, 21, homeless, booked at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jacob Levi Hankia, 33, 400 block of East 35th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Jarvis Daniel Moore, 26, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Antonio Rashon Smith, 39, 1600 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, battery and invasion of privacy.
