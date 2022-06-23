Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donathan Roderick Edwards, 43, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:23 a.m. Monday, burglary, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and criminal mischief with a loss value between $750 and $50,000.
• Terrel Lee Hollenback, 43, 1700 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:16 a.m. Monday, public intoxication.
• Andrew Todd Carman, 46, 10100 N. Indiana 13, Elwood. Booked 4:08 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Alvin Joseph Tisdel, 33, 900 block of West 17th Street, New Castle. Booked 4:58 a.m. Monday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Jack Edgar Larimore, 62, 1200 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:21 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Calvin Mitchell Minnix-Spiker, 30, 1500 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release.
• Shannon Darnel Samuels Sr., 48, 1200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:02 p.m. Monday, maintaining a common nuisance, alcohol.
• Scott Douglas Herbig, 59, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:23 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Kaleb William Puetz, 21, 3900 block of North Kellcade Circle, Monticello. Booked 4:35 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Anfrenee Dmarcus Corbin, 29, 1100 block of North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:06 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Stephen Brian Tudor, 51, 5900 block of South Lincoln Boulevard, Marion. Booked 5:18 p.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Dustin Alan Stults, 30, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Beth Ann Merritt, 35, 2300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence, escape/fleeing from lawful detention, violation of Adult Day Reporting, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and giving a false report of the commission of a crime.
• Aaron Randall Rhoades, 41, 3500 block of Juniper Lane, Muncie. Booked 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, two counts battery with a deadly weapon, two counts intimidation, two counts failure to appear, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of syringe and two counts giving a false report of the commission of a crime.
• Joseph Dezhon Tilford III, 22, 2300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, two counts domestic battery with a deadly weapon and two counts strangulation with injury or an unconscious victim.
• Baylee Lucille Cox, 26, 1600 block of South Clark Street, Muncie. Booked 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Shannon Randall Turner, 36, 100 block of Mulberry Road, Chesterfield. Booked 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, identity deception and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Cambrin Kai Bennett, 23, 2200 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson. Booked 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and false identity statement.
• Jason Lamonte Sanders, 37, 2800 block of Caroline Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• David Justin Ball, 34, 2000 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and confinement.
• Jared Alan Kendall, 23, 800 block of East Walnut Street, Frankton. Booked 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Aaron Scott Wiley, 30, 1900 block of North Broadway, Noblesville. Booked 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, escape/violation of a home detention order and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Glen Kevin Miller, 57, 7400 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Erica Elizabeth Manis, 33, 4200 block of McKinley Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• James Edward Bryant, 46, 2300 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Matthew Andrew Morris, 38, 700 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Howard Lee Bowen, 51, 3000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator, two counts possession of methamphetamine, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Harley Michael Perkins, 32, 1200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:54 p.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; resisting law enforcement; public indecency/public nudity; and disorderly conduct.
• Andrea Meara McNew, 43, 1600 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 11:31 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.