Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 241, total in custody 202.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jessica Marie Rader, 49, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 1:04 p.m. Friday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment and false informing.
• Javier Lemar Jermayne Armstrong, 22, 1600 block of West 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:45 p.m. Friday, battery with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Amber Lynn Howell, 27, 1700 block of South Walnut Street, Muncie. Booked 4:13 p.m. Friday, violation of pretrial release.
• Ashley Ann Reid, 36, 3600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Christine Lynn Swisher, 41, 600 block of North Street, Chesterfield. Booked 6:30 p.m. Friday, shoplifting with a value of at least $750 but less than $50,000.
• Eric Kriss Runyan, 29, 1200 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 9:31 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe and resisting law enforcement.
• Glenn David Guyle Jr., 42, 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Fairmount. Booked 2:26 a.m. Saturday, residential entry and battery with bodily injury.
• Ashley Dawn Wolf, 34, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 6:14 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jawan Anthony Floyd, 34, 10200 Milky Way Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas. Booked 6:56 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery to family member known to be pregnant.
• Julie Ann Roller, 34, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 10:49 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court and domestic battery.
• Phyllis Lana Hudson, 53, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:46 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Cynthia Ann Schuyler, 34, 3500 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 2:54 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence, escape and theft.
• Jonathon David Pitts, 35, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:33 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Hannah Elizabeth Frazier, 26, first block of Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 2:04 a.m. Sunday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operator never licensed.
• Joshua Lee Barbee, 31, 2000 block of North County Road 700 West, Anderson. Booked 3:40 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kaitlin Marie Rigdon, 28, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:06 p.m. Sunday, theft of property valued between $750 and $50,000.
• Jessica Denise Dean Schmink, 38, 600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:25 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support.
• Logan Taylor Ferguson, 30, first block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:55 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, aggressive driving and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph James Ringen, 29, 300 block of Tamarack Court, Pendleton. Booked 5:03 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
