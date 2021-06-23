Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 233, total in custody 299.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Travis James Troutman, 30, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:35 a.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Ashley Dawn Schroeder, 38, 600 block of West Sixth Street, Marion. Booked 11:48 a.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher Eldon White, 29, 5000 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:05 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Jacob Allen Flowers, 25, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:04 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Angel Dawn McCormick, 30, 3300 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:28 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Bradley Alan Jones, 59, 1300 block of South County Road 700 West, Anderson. Booked 11:50 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Brian Allen Corbin, 48, 1000 block of Martin Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:13 a.m. Sunday, escape/violation of a home detention order, theft with a value up to $750, two counts violation of probation, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Veronica Lynn Defoe, 54, 700 block of North Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:27 a.m. Monday, domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions.
• Trevor Ryan Lee Ziegler, 20, 7500 block of West Harmony Drive, Elwood. Booked 10:08 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• John Tylor Nicholas, 29, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:44 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Tabitha Lynn Stewart, 19, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Joseph Michael Bergman, 49, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:41 p.m. Monday, interference with a drug/alcohol screening, burglary, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000, two counts failure to appear, interference with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery, confinement, burglary and invasion of privacy.
• Trevor Jacob Huff, 26, 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:41 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Christopher Allen Degraffenreid, 45, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Chase Alexander-Griffin Gale, 25, 6300 block of Knightsbridge Court, McCordsville. Booked 5:42 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Thomas Robert Dixon, 54, first block of Redbud Boulevard North, Anderson. Booked 6:13 p.m. Monday, strangulation and domestic battery with bodily injury.
• Lisa Ann Bergman, 58, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Monday, two counts burglary and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Marcus Alexander Robinson, 30, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 7:56 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
• Shawn M. Fogt, 40, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:20 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Robert Lee Haff Jr., 33, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:42 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
