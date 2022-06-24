These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Danny Ray Martin, 39, 2700 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Kraig Eric Burgan, 50, 2800 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, two counts confinement, two counts invasion of privacy and two counts domestic battery.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 44, 5700 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Lee Chaaban, 29, 1100 block of East 28th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• William Earl Ross, 66, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, two counts child molest, sexual conduct/intercourse with a child younger than 14 by a suspect older than 14 and two counts molest of a child younger than 14.
• Kristin Ann Pete, 36, 2700 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Breck Rosalalee Adams-Hartman, 40, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Carrie Joan Garrett, 41, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Dalton James Carpenter, 30, first block of West 40th Street, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Tyler Daniel Stigal, 31, 2300 block of Aspen Court, Anderson. Booked 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Craig Steven Ott, 47, 1600 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, credit card fraud and resisting law enforcement.