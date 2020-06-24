Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 237, total in custody 198.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Samantha Lynn Cage, 26, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 7:42 a.m. Monday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Antonio Rashon Smith, 36, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 9:30 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Kimbley Danette Guiden, 45, 1300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 5:17 p.m. Monday, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Brian Stephen Simms, 43, 800 block of North Bowie Drive, Abilene, Texas. Booked 5:57 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Ashley Nicole King, 32, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 7:25 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Scott Michael Purdy, 43, 3300 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Ronald Milton Maddox, 54, 200 block of North Woodworth Street, Frankton. Booked 8:55 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
