Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 242, total in custody 307.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ariel Elizabeth Swaim, 29, 2200 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, two counts false informing/reporting.
• Royal Daniel Joseph Steven Philpott, 28, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 6:01 a.m. Tuesday, residential entry and public intoxication.
• Mason Alexander-Glover Upton, 19, 8800 block of Timbers Way, Indianapolis. Booked 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.
• Jonathan Chase Blount, 19, 2600 block of Fowler Street, Anderson. Booked 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, criminal contempt of court, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official and disarming a law enforcement officer.
• Christopher Bernard Townsend, 49, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• James Robert Burton, 25, 2600 block of Chippewa Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Valerie Kay Walker, 30, 3700 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Matthew Alan Fleener, 33, 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official.
• Timothy Carl Hodge Jr., 39, 1100 block of South Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, auto theft and theft with a value up to $750.
• Christopher Allen Keller, 56, 1600 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Mateo Salala, 39, 4500 block of Dan Patch Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Robert Eugene Hawkins, 64, 200 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Brandon Matthew Pressnall, 29, 5400 block of Allen Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and violation of probation.
• Jamie Eugene Jones, 31, 300 block of High Street, Gaston. Booked 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Satnam Singh, 22, 300 block of Wakefield Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• James Christopher Pratt, 40, 600 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler Dwayne Witcher, 30, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Frankton. Booked 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Community Corrections and resisting law enforcement.
• Tammara Marilyn Martinez, 54, 1600 block of Orchard lane, Anderson. Booked 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Dane Mahoney, 39, 5300 block of South County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Kay Fann, 40, 1900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, two counts criminal contempt of court and false reporting of commission of a crime.
• Kyle Andrew Wiley, 29, 14600 block of Graylan Place, Noblesville. Booked 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and possession of Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
