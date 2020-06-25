Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 243, total in custody 206.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Betty Atkins, 54, 2600 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.
• Jennifer Sue Smith, 46, 2200 block of West 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and failure to appear.
• Jason Michael Stevens, 32, 200 block of East Christy Street, Marion. Booked 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, theft and burglary.
• Jai Tbuy Armstrong, 18, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Donald Walter Jones, 40, 300 block of Donnelly Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Christopher Wayne Caldwell, 51, 900 block of Sunset Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years, carrying a handgun without a license, failure to appear and larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Dayvon Lequez McClendon Jr., 18, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release and resisting law enforcement.
• Frank Linstenn Lindsay Jr., 57, 200 block of Delta Country Lane, Livingston, Tennessee. Booked 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Chanel Shantae Thompson, 44, 1400 block of Mourning Dove Lane, Noblesville. Booked 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, fraud and theft.
• Travisha Arieo Allen, 26, 2100 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Imhoff, 57, 1300 block of Water Bluff Way, Anderson. Booked 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, conversion and theft.
• Brandon Donald Vernon, 41, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, violation of pretrial release and possession of methamphetamine.
• Patrick Gordon VanWinkle, 62, 100 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Cheyenne Noel Avila, 23, 3300 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent/child violations.
