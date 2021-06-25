Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246; total in custody 310.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Selena Marie Lorenzana, 25, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Maylasia Jacque Monica Allen, 29, 3000 block of Spring Valley Court, Anderson. Booked 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• April Sue Williams, 24, 5700 bock of West Maple Grove Road, Huntington. Booked 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James Stephen Turner, 36, 3500 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Adam Daniel Knopp, 37, 2100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Dravin Lee Lawson, 21, 600 S. Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Erica Nicole Edwards, 23, 3200 block of Moss Island Road, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Calvin Drake Shelton, 26, 800 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 2:20 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Justin Paul Griffin, 30, 100 block of Bennett Drive, Markleville. Booked 2:30 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Kenneth Ray Purvis II, 31, 4400 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 3:32 a.m. Thursday, two counts domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Two counts strangulation with no/minor injury and two counts confinement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.