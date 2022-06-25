These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Katherine Lea Delacruz, 36, 7100 block of Kingswood Court, Indianapolis. Booked 1:59 a.m. Thursday, two counts possession of legend drug or precursor; two counts possession of syringe; two counts possession of methamphetamine; two counts maintaining a common nuisance, legend drugs; two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; and four counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Haley R. Bloyd, 29, 2800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:56 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Glenn Fredrick Pattengale III, 51, 100 block of West Madison Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 10:39 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a suspension within 10 years, operator never licensed and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility with a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Steven Adam Griffith, 39, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 11:25 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Megan Renee Swearingen, 24, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:27 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Mariah Ann Phillips, 28, 1100 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:03 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Dominique Isiah Glispie, 35, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:31 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• James Louis Perry, 36, 3400 block of Kinnear Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:13 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Elizabeth Kay Young, 28, first block of Hyde Drive, Mount Orab, Ohio. Booked 11:30 p.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.