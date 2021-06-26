Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 255. Total in custody: 317.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kristopher Martin Wainscott, 35, 900 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 8:16 a.m. Thursday, child molest, sexual conduct/intercourse; child molest, fondling; and possession of child pornography.
• Jannett Leann Weir, 44, homeless. Booked 11:56 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of Community Corrections.
• Erica Nichole Troutman, 28, 1500 block of North Wabash, Kokomo. Booked 11:56 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Brian David Oyler, 37, 6800 block of Madalian Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:31 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Lorrie Ruth Wyatt, 43, 200 block of North County Road 600 East, Elwood. Booked 4:10 p.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official.
• William Ray Gipson, 55, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Thursday, violation of home detention.
• Jeremy Luke Reed, 41, 9300 block of West County Road 600 North, Elwood. Booked 5:02 p.m. Thursday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Gary Joseph Howerton Jr., 49, 900 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Marsha Fay Campbell, 70, 3000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Nicholas Dean Vernier, 42, 500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 8:13 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Michael Dwayne Pete Jr., 39, 2000 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:29 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Latoya Denice Morrow, 44, 2500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 40, 4800 block of New Columbus Road. Booked 1:44 a.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Lissa Dawn Scoggin, 45, 1100 block of North J Street, Elwood. Booked 3:40 a.m. Friday, public administration, false identity statement; false report of commission of a crime; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
