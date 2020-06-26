JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 238. Total in custody: 207.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tai’Quan M Hoskins, 26, 500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• William Dakota Poor, 26, 1300 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, violation of adult day reporting and violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Michael Chad Beeman, 44, 1800 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Karson Wade Hartwell, 18, 100 block of West Broadway, Alexandria. Booked 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, burglary and robbery.
• Cory Garrard, 33, 10400 block of North Alford Road, Fortville. Booked 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
• Tyler James Beemer, 18, 3900 block of East County Road 150 North, Anderson. Booked 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, robbery and burglary.
• Edward Stephen Rollins II, 30, 1800 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, sex offender violating lifetime parole involving contact with a child.
• Brandon Michael Coryell, 18, 100 block of West 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, robbery and burglary.
• Donald Edward Riggs, 44, 200 block of East South C Street, Gas City. Booked 1:43 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
