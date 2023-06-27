These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jacob James Maine, 37, Indianapolis, booked at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Tressa Diane Deines, 26, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:04 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Anthony Jerome King Jr., 30, 1400 block of Nelle Street, Anderson, booked at 10:08 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Craig Ryan Arsenault, 47, 7300 block of Sprague Street, Anderson, booked at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
Michael Lee Harrison, 29, 500 block of Vinyard Street, Anderson, booked at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
Antonio Lamarr Harrington, 31, Indianapolis, booked at 12:55 a.m. Friday, two counts of burglary, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.
Rueben Jamal Grant, 35, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 2:10 a.m. Friday, probation violation, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Tasha Michelle McGuire, 34, 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson, booked at 6:26 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, false informing and violation of adult day reporting.
Shane Lewis Stephens Sr., 41, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 7:34 a.m. Friday, failure to register as a sex offender and invasion of privacy.
Kyle Adam Price, 23, Elwood, booked at 9:28 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
Jennifer Shay Chesler, 51, 300 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 11:54 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Tyrone Davis, 51, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:48 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
John Edward Borson Jr., Muncie, booked at 2:23 p.m. Friday, violation of adult day reporting.
Michael Jaysun Ryle, 22, 1700 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 2:38 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Penny Ann Neville, 46, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 10:23 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
James Lejuane Ford, 48, Muncie, booked at 12:38 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Tyelee Stansberry, 46, 500 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of probation violation and contempt of court.
Ronald Edward Stansberry II, 42, 500 block of Coventry Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:31 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear.
Jerrica Katon Barett, 33, 800 block of Lafyette Street, Anderson, booked at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Carla Renee Labarbera, 56, 2300 block of West 26th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Ryan Michael Canaday, 41, 300 block of East 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, felon in possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jaymie Lynne Hyde, 36, Vanburen, booked at 12:53 a.m., Sunday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Vincent Craig Stapleton, 40, Frankton, booked at 5:52 a.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license, obstruction of justice, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and violation of special driving privileges.
Sharon Elaine Trueblood, 54, 2400 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:04 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe and probation violation.
Timothy Allen Mercer, 64, 300 East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a marijuana and possession of a syringe.
Kevin Lee Henson, 37, 2100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, probation violation and invasion of privacy.
Jason Christopher Etchison, 44, 2500 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Robert Lee Bright Jr., 59, Clarksville, booked at 11:27 p.m. Sunday, battery.