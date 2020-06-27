Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 238. Total in custody: 210.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gary Mckee Conn III, 33, 2100 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 a.m. Thursday, six counts of violation of probation, six counts of violation of work release and three counts contempt of court, child support.
• Cory Edward Charles Mahaffey, 42, homeless. Booked 8:50 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation, four counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of false informing, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court, child support.
• Michael Anthony Killingsworth, 43, 3100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 8:47 a.m. Thursday, two counts each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, criminal confinement, strangulation and residential entry.
• Mark Michael Englert, 39, 2100 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 8:46 a.m. Thursday, four counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Dustin Michael Rhodes, 23, 5000 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of in-home detention, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of violation of in-home detention.
• Sherrie Ranae Gilbert, 40, 3200 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:18 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Christopher Hampel, 27, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:46 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Mitchell Edward Preston Jr., 49, 700 block of Huffman Court, Anderson. Booked 12:04 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
• James Dean Dehoff, 48, 600 block of East Swayzee Street, Marion. Booked 12:22 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 36, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:57 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Kristi Lee Castle, 32, 1900 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 4:06 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of drug court.
• Justin Levi Johnson, 34, 1407 Walnut Street, New Castle. Booked 4:25 p.m. Thursday, shoplifting.
• Wardell Brown III, 32. Booked 5:34 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and theft/shoplifting property with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Terrel Lee Hollenback, 42, 1700 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Kathryn Mae Jones, 26, 1700 block of East Thornton Drive, Bloomington. Booked 4:22 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of syringe.
