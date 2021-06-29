Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 272, total in custody 334.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Wesley Isaiah Morgan, 26, 100 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 8:18 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, strangulation with no/minor injury, confinement, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Jon Rudolph Gibson, 47, 1300 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:55 a.m. Friday, public intoxication and public indecency/indecent exposure.
• Erik Michael William Jaqua, 41, 11800 N. County Road 75 West, Alexandria. Booked n1:25 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator.
• Stephanie N. Syroney, 26, 2400 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 p.m. Friday, two counts neglect of a dependent/child.
• Ashley Diane Wood , 37, 2600 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 5:22 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Veronica Jean Conner, 32, 10900 block of North 23rd Street, Elwood. Booked 7:41 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Brittney Lee Gladney, 32, 3500 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 10:35 p.m. Friday, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Nicholas Benton Leakey, 38, 300 block of Beauvoir Circle, Anderson. Booked 11:13 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jonathon Daniel Baker , 33, 300 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:44 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Luis Manual Sierra-Llanas, 33, 2000 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:04 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Steven Troy Steans , 58, 2200 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Joseph Lee Sandlin , 36, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Saturday, residential entry and criminal mischief with loss valued between $750 and $50,000.
• Haley Nicole Woodcock, 29, 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 2:46 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Sophie Jane Gerdes, 30, 100 block of North 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:14 a.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.
• Ricardo Monty Daniels Jr., 27, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:38 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, strangulation with no/minor injury, confinement, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Rose Irene Baker, 37, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:30 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Charles Arnold Freeman, 60, 7400 block of Montclair Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 1:50 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; and operator never licensed.
• Thomas Wayne Maddox, 42, 600 block of South 17th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:16 p.m. Saturday, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and battery against a public safety official.
• Nicholas Alford Morrow, 32, 1300 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Saturday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court, two counts failure to appear, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Eric James Jent, 30, 700 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:36 p.m. Saturday, violation of pretrial release, domestic battery and residential entry.
• Tiffany Ann Ogburn, 30, 2200 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 7:45 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Kevin David Brown, 37, 2600 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 11:56 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 39, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:09 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Vasco Orlando Woods Jr., 27, first block of Cole Road, Camden. Booked 2:14 a.m. Sunday, intimidation, public intoxication, criminal mischief with damage of $750 and disorderly conduct.
• Alex Juventito Rodriguez, 23, 1800 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 2:57 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Humberto L. Velazquez, 38, 5300 block of Cradle River Court, Indianapolis. Booked 3:07 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher James Minnick, 41, 600 block of Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:21 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and possession or marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• John Christopher Brissenden IV, 42, 400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:18 a..m. Sunday, counterfeiting, violation of Community Corrections, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of probation and violation of Community Corrections.
• Nathan Gasparet, 32, 2500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6:31 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kenneth David Nipper, 51, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 9:51 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• William Joseph Castor, 39, 1200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 11:02 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Kyle Thomas Cyphers, 35, 8900 block of McKennett Street, Redkey. Booked 1:11 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Julia Zaret, 34, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 2:45 p.m. Sunday, two counts robbery; two counts battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner; two counts pocketpicking with a value between $750 and $50,000; and two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Shaun Michael Foster, 32, 12000 block of Everett Drive, Alexandria. Booked 5:06 p.m. Sunday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner and invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy Phillip Hudson, 39, 600 block of Alexandria Pike. Booked 6:26 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Jason Carl Newman, 31, first block of Veaches Court, Peru. Booked 10:46 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• David Shane King, 43, 400 block of North Swain Street, Ingalls. Booked 11:55 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
