These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Steven Scott Merritt, 52, 1800 block of South Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked 12:38 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy Carl Hodge Jr., 40, 1100 block of South Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:41 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• William Neal Bir, 62, 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:24 a.m. Friday, operasting a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kaleb Ray Bell, 29, 300 block of Plum Street, Noblesville. Booked 3 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Donathan Roderick Edwards, 43, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:41 a.m. Friday, two counts violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
• Randall Anthony Petering, 43, 300 block of Concord Lane, Carmel. Booked 10:53 a.m. Friday, possession of legend drug or precursor and driving while suspended.
• Geovanni Mario Alicea, 21, 1900 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 2:56 p.m. Friday, battery of a pregnant person.
• Timothy Neal Caudill, 61, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 4:58 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Mehdi Ben Kaddour Ayari, 33, 500 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:59 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jose Diaz Perez, 25, 2000 block of Columbus Avenue, Springfield, Ohio. Booked 11:41 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operator never licensed.
• Alberto Ramirez, 24, 2400 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:42 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with a controlled substance in the body; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgement; and possession of paraphernalia.
• David Spencer Barber, 47, 800 block of Emerson Road, Carmel. Booked 12:10 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Jefferson W. Fullhart, 51, 4000 block of East County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:51 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Eduardo Vargas, 46, 1200 block of Maple Street, Frankton. Booked 1:10 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator and operator never licensed.
• Lomark Hysean Jenkins, 32, 600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 5:40 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Juan F. Ruiz, 33, 2300 block of Franklin Street, Anderson. Booked 6:58 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating while intoxicated leading to serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.
• Joshua Wayne Moody, 41, 600 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:08 p.m. Saturday, burglary and theft from a building with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Steven Bradley Bowling, 41, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 1:13 p.m. Saturday, burglary and theft/embezzlement with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kenneth Calvin Buckley, 45, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:23 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• William Dakota Poor, 28, 800 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked 5:23 p.m. Saturday, violation of pretrial release, burglary and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Kevin Richard Griffith, 37, 200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:06 p.m. Saturday, dangerous communicable disease carrier, failure to warn.
• Nathaniel Franklin Johnson, 43, first block of Fairway Drive, Alexandria. Booked 7:37 p.m. Saturday, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of paraphernalia and two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Richard Tyrone Flowers III, 22, 2600 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 8:08 p.m. Saturday, burglary and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jacob Dean Adams, 29, 3500 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 11:14 p.m. Saturday, two counts violation of mental health court.
• Satnam Singh, 23, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:41 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear and three counts contempt of court.
• Gustavo Adolfo Molina-Zabaleta, 37, 1800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Michael Everit Morse, 43, first block of Vine Street, Liberty. Booked 8:29 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear and operator never licensed.
• Aaron Tyler Benjamin Floyd, 29, 300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:45 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Carl Raymond Lawson III, 55, 1000 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:48 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• James Christopher Pratt, 41, 600 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:13 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Dustin Michael Stebbins, 40, 900 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 9:03 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
