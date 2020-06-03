These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Timothy Frank Yarberry Jr., 28, 3900 block of East Indiana 232, Anderson. Booked 4:04 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Maxwell Benjamin Ainsworth, 31, first block of River Forest Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:51 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Kylie L. Maroney, 34, 100 block of East Main Street, Markleville. Booked 4:39 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• David Michael Wright, 54, 2400 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 7:38 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Brandon Edward Teague, 32, 1500 block of East 56th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:25 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Sean Cymone Hudson, 51, 2300 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:54 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Frank Allan Long, 45, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:57 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Holly Lynne Fahrnkopf, 50, 11800 block of Pronghorn Circle, Noblesville. Booked 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with controlled substance in body.
• Johanna Lucille Bryan, 33, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of paraphernalia.
