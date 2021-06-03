Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 233. Total in custody: 287.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brian Scott Leavitt, 52, 1500 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Deshawn Loran Smith, 34, 2200 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, two counts contempt of court, child support.
• Derek Michael Grim, 31, 200 block of East 300 North, Anderson. Booked 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Desmond Lamont Owens, 36, 2700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, bond revocation.
• Traci Ann Dyer, 35, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000 and battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Rondale James Hamilton, 30, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention, battery to a pregnant person and two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Sara Dawn Banks, 39, homeless. Booked 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, false informing/reporting and neglect of dependent/child.
• Amber Sue Lokey, 40, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, receiving stolen property and burglary.
• Candace Louise Harp, 38, 2200 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Dantrez Johnson, 32, 1100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Albert Hendrickson, 29, 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Sam F. Angelucci Jr., 64, 1600 block of Covington Court, St. Charles, Illinois. Booked 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, identity deception, counterfeiting and theft.
• David Allan Short, 59, 3600 block of Laurel Lane, Edgewood. Booked 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and resisting law enforcement.
• Robert Francis Lockhart, 43, 2500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
