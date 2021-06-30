Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 249, total in custody 328.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alan Dean Templeton, 53, 2400 block of Vanbuskirk Road, Anderson. Booked 1:25 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Merrill James Powers III, 44, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 9:25 a.m. Monday, interfering with the reporting of a crime and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Kristina Leanne Kuykendall, 47, 3900 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:55 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Kyle Douglas Harrison, 36, 200 block of North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:36 a.m. Monday.
• Michael Leroy Day, 69, 100 block of Scott Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:21 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Megan Dawn Kalin , 31, 100 block of East Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:10 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and domestic battery.
• Michael Edward Johnson, 30, 9700 block of Durbin Lane, Fortville. Booked 4:48 p.m. Monday, violation of Drug Court.
• Nicole Ann Laymon, 31, 1600 block of North Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 6:39 p.m. Monday, arrest warrant and burglary.
• Zackery Ryan Patterson, 30, 6300 block of North Lunar Lane, Alexandria. Booked 6:57 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, confinement and strangulation with moderate to severe injury.
• Christopher Michael Moles, 43, 3900 block of St. Charles Street, Anderson. Booked 9:58 p.m. Monday, two counts nonsupport of dependent child.
• Larry Ray Beedy Jr., 25, first block of Sycamore Street, Orestes. Booked 4:36 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Mikayla Renee Gordon, 27, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:54 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent.
