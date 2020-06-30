Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 254, total in custody 215.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gerald Allen Watkins, 24, 200 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:10 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Anna Marie Bailey, 56, 2200 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:05 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 20, 1200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 12:47 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime, assault and criminal mischief.
• Rodney J. Rice Jr., 29, 200 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 1:56 a.m. Saturday, intoxication by alcohol/drugs, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
• Denny Dean Peeples, 56, 4600 block of South Scatterfield Road. Booked 7:02 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Michael R Rushton, 31, 100 block of 14th Street, Lapel. Booked 12:44 p.m. Saturday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Jason Thomas Hunter II, 22, 500 block of East Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:48 p.m. Saturday, public intoxication by alcohol, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.
• Stephen Coty Hood, 27, 2600 block of Little John Street, Anderson. Booked 4:18 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Gregg A. Ratcliff, 33, 3200 block of Forest Manor Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 6:27 p.m. Saturday, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.
• Marcus Anthony Carter, 25, 200 block of East Berry Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:43 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
• Aaron Thomas Brooks, 27, 1400 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation and contempt of court.
• William Alva Wilson Jr., 21, 200 block of West Second Street, Middletown. Booked 8:28 p.m. Saturday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Matthew Stephen Glover, 32, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:35 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Alton Wesley Payton, 47, 1300 block of Equestrian Way, Frankfort, Kentucky. Booked 6:09 a.m. Sunday, neglect of dependent/child, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of Schedule I, II, II, IV, V controlled substance.
• Octavin Courtney Thompson, 30, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 11:06 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Harley Dawn Niccale Boothroyd, 25, 1200 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 4:34 p.m. Sunday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Shakarla Anei Kelley, 27, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:58 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Jeffrey Lee Howard, 41, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:08 p.m. Sunday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Brian Allen Dean, 43, 2600 block of Grandfir Drive, Greenwood. Booked 10:16 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
