Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dustin Wayne Bass, 47, 300 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pre-trial release.
Taylor John Hill, 30, Lansing, Michigan, booked at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Dakota R. McCreary, 26, Elwood, booked at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, burglary, battery on a public safety official, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
Nicholas Thomas McMullen, 30, 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, dealing in cocaine.
David Troy VanMatre, 33, Alexandria, booked at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Stuart Warren Lacy, 58, 100 block of Garfield Street, Anderson, booked at 2:53 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Joshua Ray Jessee,44, 800 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:44 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.