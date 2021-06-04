Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Robert Francis Lockhart, 43, 2500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tray’Shawn Lamor Davis, 21, 1800 block of North Harding Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• William Clint Wagner, 42, 2600 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Adam Cory Johnson, 28, 1200 block of North Fruitdale Road, Morgantown. Booked 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Amanda Beverlee Bleckman, 45, 2100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia and violation of probation.
• Cara Brianne Ancil, 26, 1300 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• James Alfred Peek II, 41, 900 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Virgil Shane McGuire, 33, 2500 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:43 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Heather M. Tate, 34, 600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Deana Elaine Marcrum, 48, 2500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:04 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Mason Hett Irbe, 26, 800 block of East Ridge Drive, Greenfield. Booked 1:20 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Derrick Michael Zentz, 21, 5400 block of Lakeview Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:45 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and visiting a common nuisance, legend drug.
• Michael Chad Beeman, 45, 1800 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:57 a.m. Thursday, operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction of judgment.
