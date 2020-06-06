JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 236. Total in custody: 203.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Wednesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 39, first block of Leisure lane, Anderson. Booked 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Samuel Alexander Weist II, 31, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Mark Wayne Wilburn, 53, 16300 block of East 191st Street, Noblesville. Booked 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tenishia Catrise Staples, 37, 1600 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Jason Ryle, 19, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, battery, no/minor injury.
• January Vianne Rebl, 41, 1600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended, prior, and battery with bodily injury.
• Aaron James Klapp, 40, 100 block of Marshall Boulevard, Elkhart. Booked 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• Corey Michael Tucker, 26, 300 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine of narcotic drug, violation of probation and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Juan Diego Hernandez, 23, 2200 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Thursday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Dominique Lashe Franklin, 24, 800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:51 a.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness.
• Zachary James Haas, 24, 5000 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 5:09 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Jesse Benjamin Cochran, 32, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:30 a.m., Thursday, domestic battery.
• Shelby Lee Blake Short, 28, 3000 block of Clear Lake Way, Indianapolis. Booked 10:12 a.m. Thursday, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 35, 8300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 6:19 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Andrew Wayne Brunner, 34, 9700 block of West Indiana 236, Middletown. Booked 6:31 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
• Tara Brooke Conatser, 28, first block of B Avenue, New Castle. Booked 7:02 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Jennifer Ann Griffey, 39, 1100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:38 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Kathy Jean Stickler, 62, 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 3:24 a.m. Friday, possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ronald Bernard Messer Jr., 56, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:56 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
