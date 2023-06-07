These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Alison Lovelle Turner, 28, 3600 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson, booked at 9:42 a.m. Monday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Bobby Lee Donahue, 60, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:22 p.m. Monday, theft and failure to appear.
Danielle Nicole Rady, 34, 1100 block of Victory Court, Anderson, booked at 1:24 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Frank Joseph Wimsatt III, 36, 3300 block of Burton Place, Anderson, booked at 2:02 p.m. Monday, pointing a firearm.
Joseph Michael Bergman, 51, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:57 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
Jeramie Wayne Murdock, 50, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 6:06 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Anthony Lanelle Wallace, 52, 700 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:58 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Dorothy Nicole Helgesen, 41, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 7:52 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Brian Gerell Rashad Jackson, 31, 1000 block of Laurel Street, Anderson, booked at 10:59 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, confinement, interference with reporting of a crime and probation violation.
David William Knight, 48, Pendleton, booked at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, battery to a pregnant person.
Mekhi Shovon’Tay McWiliams, 23, 2200 block of East 39th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of dealing cocaine, six counts of dealing a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful carry of a handgun, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of operator never licensed and two counts of probation violation.
Victoria Michelle Lennen, 51, 4600 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, theft and prescription fraud.
Kylee Dawn Williams, 30, Alexandria, booked at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana.