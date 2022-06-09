Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 223. Total in custody, 360.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alyssa Marie Gale, 25, 2600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:50 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Miguel Antonio Roberson, 38, 2100 block of West Sixth Street, Marion. Booked 3:19 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating or permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Dana Kristine Harrell, 33, 2800 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 6:23 a.m. Friday, auto theft.
• Christine Ruth Weaver, 41, 1100 block of East 42nd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:27 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Charles Paul Chestnut, 26, 200 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:40 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Andrew David Coppess Jr., 17, 3600 block of Oakwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:20 a.m. Friday, attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts criminal recklessness, possession of a handgun without a license and child in possession of a handgun.
• Robert Lee Erwin, 32, 900 block of Hale Road, Shelbyville. Booked 2:51 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Michael David Pisano, 43, 2300 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:56 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Paul Douglas Decker, 59, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:16 p.m. Friday, violation of pretrial release, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• William Ray Griffey, 49, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 4:27 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Alan Travis Gideon, 25, 400 block of East Broad Street, Spiceland. Booked 5:21 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Edgar Goforth, 41, 14900 West Burkmill Road, Daleville. Booked 5:49 p.m. Friday, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, residential entry and confinement.
• Earl Leroy Detienne Jr., 50, 500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 6:09 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• James Van Henson, 59, 1900 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 7:19 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Rashid Juan Rafat Mansour, 29, 7000 block of County Road K, Delta, Ohio. Booked 7:35 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher Brian Mount, 41, 800 block of South Broadway Street, Pendleton. Booked 9:52 p.m. Friday, escape/fleeing lawful detention and two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Richard Wayne Plue, 64, 200 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 11:41 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and violation of condition modification or revocation of special driving privileges.
• Carrie Marie Tomey, 43, 4500 block of North County Road 875 West, Frankton. Booked 11:43 p.m. Friday, two counts possession of syringe; two counts possession of legend drug or precursor; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ailexis Manyouna Smith, 21, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:40 a.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury.
• Brandon l. Hofmann, 42, 400 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:46 a.m. Saturday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Lee Jimmie Allman, 33, 10500 Wiley Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 3:22 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Destiny Ann Crouse, 20, 500 block of Evan Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:43 a.m. Saturday, false informing/giving a false report of the commission of a crime and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Joshua Aquich Williams, 35, 800 block of West Rainbow Drive, Kokomo. Booked 8:53 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• Marcus Jon Tray Jordan, 22, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:20 a.m. Saturday, battery with serious bodily injury.
• Jennifer Kathleen Cartmel, 38, 500 block of West 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:13 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jason Craig Fleetwood, 42, 900 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:48 p.m. Saturday, confinement, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.
• Dustin Matthew Pearson, 41, 2000 block of South L Street, Elwood. Booked 6:57 p.m. Saturday, four counts domestic battery and two counts domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions.
• Ashley Sue Rutan, 30, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:23 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Marlon Terrel Jack, 49, 2400 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:29 p.m. Saturday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Robert Benitez, 56, 400 block of North 23rd Street, Elwood. Booked 1:01 a.m. Sunday, six counts failure to appear, two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and two counts operator never licensed.
• William David Baker, 39, 600 block of South Main Street, New Castle. Booked 1:36 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• David Earl Giselbach, 55, 500 block of West Taylor Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:07 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jennifer Danielle Giselbach, 34, 2000 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 2:13 a.m. Sunday, violation of Adult Day Reporting, obstruction of justice and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Kristin Ann Pete, 36, 1500 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 4:03 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; two counts possession of Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; two counts possession of paraphernalia; and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Jessi Ryan Cooper, 36, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 4:21 a.m. Sunday, two counts auto theft.
• Ben Richard Metheny, 43, 4700 block of Twin Hickory Lake Drive, Glen Allen, Virginia. Booked 12:10 p.m. Sunday, possession of counterfeit substances, two counts possession of paraphernalia, dealing a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, two counts possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of a Sub-Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Jason Alan Ritter, 43, 3900 block of Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. Booked 12:15 p.m. Sunday, two counts possession of legend drug or precursor, dealing Schedule I, II, III substance, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, possession of s Sub-Schedule I controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher Dale Marshall, 35, 3200 block of Paradise Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Sunday, obstruction of justice; neglect of a dependent/child; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Wayne Holt, 28, 1000 block of East Thompson Road, Indianapolis. Booked 6:35 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, false identity statement and resisting law enforcement.
• Alyssa Ranee Steinmetz, 18, 200 block of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 7:08 p.m. Sunday, operator never licensed and invasion of privacy.
• Tyler Ray Hurd, 33, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Sunday, battery against a public safety official.
• Sharon Maria Avelino-Salgado, 25, address unknown. Booked 10:22 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Eugene Noel Brown Jr., 38, 2100 block of Morgan, Elwood. Booked 10:25 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement vehicle; criminal recklessness; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and reckless driving.