Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 234, total in custody 293.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Quinton Alexander Porter, 28, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:02 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 43, 500 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked 9:27 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Randy Lee White Sr., 60, 700 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 11:39 a.m. Thursday, interference with the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Christopher Edward Humphrey, 36, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 12:06 p.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• Krista Marie Anderson, 39, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:35 p.m. Thursday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court, escape/fleeing from lawful detention, false informing/reporting and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jonathan Eric Andrews Sr., 49, 5000 block of Stephany Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:11 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and obstruction of justice.
• Christina Marie Canney, 40, 500 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked 2:26 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Steven Chad Ferguson, 44, 400 block of North Biltmore Avenue, Muncie. Booked 5:06 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Austin Lee Lokey, 21, 100 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:47 p.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury and institutional criminal mischief with damage to personal property contained within a structure located at the facility.
• Jesse Keith Lyons, 31, 5300 block of Kingston Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:04 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to return to lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.
• Austin Steven Lee, 30, 400 block of Fall creek Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:57 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Jennifer Lucille Froschauer, 45, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 2:14 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Savannah Marie Shanks, 27, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:43 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• James William McCart, 44, 300 block of South Cole Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:02 a.m. Friday, theft with a value of at least $50,000, corrupt business influence and auto theft.
• Micheal Keith Aldridge, 34, 2000 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 4:03 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jessica L. Chapman, 41, 1300 block of Lafayette Court, Anderson. Booked 10:17 a.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Jefferson W. Fullhart, 50, 4000 block of East County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:25 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Cody Cooper, 27, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 12:27 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Deandre Dijanero Dixon, 22, Department of Correction, Westville. Booked 12:33 p.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official.
• Mark Tirus Young, 55, 200 block of North Dalton Avenue, Albany. Booked 1:29 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ronnie Delane Brooks, 59, 2200 block Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 3:05 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Kenneth Ray Sheppard, 38, 1300 block of North Central, Connersville. Booked 4:04 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Martha Ann Young, 53, 200 block of South Nursery Road, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Charles William Whitaker Jr., 31, 2400 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 4:50 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, embezzlement and violation of suspended sentence.
• Tyran Leon Gibbs, 38, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Friday, three counts failure to appear, intimidation, invasion of privacy and violation of work release.
• Michael Ralph Drake, 50, Holiday Inn Express, Anderson. Booked 5:21 p.m. Friday, three counts violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Encarnacion P. Nicolas, 50, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Friday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Kenneth Gene Zachary, 49, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:58 p.m. Friday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 39, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:28 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Douglas Kevin Mabbitt, 33, 700 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of probation.
