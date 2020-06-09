These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joseph Gwinn Diciurcio, 34, 2000 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:37 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention and a probation violation.
• Justin Tyler Johnson, 26, 400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 4:48 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Scott Harris Toppin Sailor, 29, Noblesville, booked at 4:56 p.m. Friday, violation of community corrections.
• Patricia Irene Perkey, 52, 6300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:44 p.m. Friday, battery.
• Joshua Bryan Puckett, 36, Claypool, booked at 8:40 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Barbara Sue Brinson, 54, 1000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Marcus Allen Marsh, 44, 3100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 2:53 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeremy James Harris, 28, Elwood, booked at 2:53 p.m. Saturday, residential entry, intimidation, dealing in a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Douglas Allen Bergfield, 61, 1600 block of West 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 4:29 p.m. Saturday, forgery, violation of pretrial release, resisting law enforcement, false informing and theft.
• Jason L. Wallace, 19, 1900 block of Southwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Robert Edward Hamer Jr., 60, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 7:03 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Valerie Alexis Lindsay, 23, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, two counts of false informing and two counts of possession of a handgun without a license.
• Betty Atkins, 54, 2600 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Kama Leigh Fann, 38, 800 block of Hillside Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, theft.
• Elizabeth Kay Fann, 39, 1900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Jordan Tyler Hicks, 26, Elwood, booked at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
• Mary Jodell Pearson, 60, 1100 block of West 24th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:43 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.