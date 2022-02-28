Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 239; total in custody, 327.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews and files official charges.
• Kyle Wayne Hart, 35, 1000 block of Greenbriar Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:05 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Randy Earl Majors, 60, 5600 block of West Kilgore, Muncie. Booked 12:58 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Amanda Lynn Carter, 22, 600 block of East 28th Street, Marion. Booked 1:05 p.m. Friday, operator never licensed.
• Rex Allen Shannon, 35, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 1:05 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Leah Roy-Bales, 41, Anderson. Booked 1:50 p.m. Friday; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; resisting law enforcement; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; and operator never licensed.
• Demecko Dewhaun Wilson Jr., 19, 1600 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 1:59 p.m. Friday, criminal recklessness.
• Stacy Nichole Oakes, 51, homeless. Booked 2:26 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Michael John Ratcliffe, 48, 2800 block of Malus Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 4:18 p.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult against a child 14 or younger.
• Trevon Joseph Elsworth, 29, 1600 block of East Hines Street, Muncie. Booked 4:28 p.m. Friday, violation of pretrial release.
• Chasten Gregory Dawson Simpson, 24, 14600 block of West Third Street, Daleville. Booked 5:43 p.m. Friday, fraud with a value between $750 and $50,000 and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Brandon Edward Phillips, 41, 2400 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and two counts violation of probation.
• Thomas Martin Mieth, 52, 200 block of North Bennett Street, Muncie. Booked 10:43 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Elijah Conner Dunn, 23, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:33 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Lewis Tyrone Jones II, 28, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:14 a.m. Saturday, battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
• Jason Michael Logan, 49, 1600 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked noon Saturday, theft by employee and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Javondalon Nicole Lewis, 45, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Samuel Ryan Coon, 27, 800 block of Brian Road, Anderson. Booked 7:48 p.m. Saturday, strangulation causing loss of consciousness, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, confinement, intimidation, interfering with the reporting of a crime, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement.
• Anton Andearas Thomas, 31, 7400 block of Hinder Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 1:05 a.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Tiffany Layne Roberts, 38. Booked 1:40 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and reckless driving.
• Edwin Le'Anthony Ricard, 27, 1500 E. 42nd St., Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Sunday, robbery, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
• Ashley Lynn Branham, 30, 200 block of Federal Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 5:33 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% ore greater.
• Robert Louis Miller III, 27, 2400 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 5:16 p.m. Sunday, six counts failure to appear.
• William Grant Siler, 57, 1800 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 5:36 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Diana Lynn Phillips, 60, 1900 block of South N Street, Elwood. Booked 5:58 p.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery.
• Trondo Lamon Humphrey, 42m 2600 block of Autumn Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:21 p.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury.
• Noah Andrew Morgan, 20, 2900 block of South Scott Drive, Yorktown. Booked 9:01 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, criminal recklessness and reckless driving.
• Joshua Wade Davis, 28, 1300 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:16 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, interfering with the reporting of a crime and violation of probation.
• Danielle Marie Shrock, 42, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 10:33 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation and two counts failure to appear.
