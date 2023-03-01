Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dakota Allen Boyle, 22, Boonville, booked at 11:04 a.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Jamar Rashad Warren, 40, 600 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson, booked at 11:17 a.m. Friday, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without fiscal responsibility, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Russell Dale McKeand, 64, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 5:42 p.m. Friday, theft.
Dameron Tyree Johnson, 31, Noblesville, booked at 8:17 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement.
David Matthew Porter, 63, Noblesville, booked at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Michael Lee Chafin, 56, Martinsville, booked at 2:53 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of marijuana.
Huston James Ellingwood, 19, Alexandria, booked at 7:19 a.m. Saturday, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of a minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
Alan Wayne McCoy Jr., 36, Indianapolis, booked at 3:33 p.m. Saturday, battery.
Scott Anthony Hickey, 59, Jamestown, Ohio, booked at 9:18 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Mehdi Ben Kaddour Ayan, 34, Alexandria, booked at 10:59 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Jonathan Kodi Fraley, 36, 700 block of East 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
Cammie Marie Gosha, 42, 2200 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 6:13 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed and leaving scene of a property damage accident.
Jose Carlos Reyes, 49, 2100 block of Columbus Avenue, booked at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, child solicitation and child molest.
Cole Ashton Garrity, 23, Ingalls, booked at 5:54 p.m. Sunday, theft.
Ronruques Deon Wilson, 34, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 11 p.m. Sunday, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
Zachary Alexander Lawson, 27, 3300 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 1:51 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, possession of a syringe and probation violation.
Corey Robert Holsapple, 35, Ingalls, booked at 1:56 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Toddrick Charles Jenkins, 33, Richmond, booked at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
James Howard Leon Price, 25, Pendleton Department of Correction, booked at 11:22 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
Michael Alexander Kidwell, 24, Pendleton Department of Correction, booked at 11:35 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
James A. Rowland, 20, Alexandria, booked at 11:50 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Heather Marie Allison-Martin, 38, Ingalls, booked at 2:11 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Dashaun Lawrence Sims, 22, 800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:33 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and two counts of probation violation.
Brad Scott Wiles, 29, 2000 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:39 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Kevin Owen Roseberry, 25, address unknown, booked at 4:47 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
Derrick Lee Rist, 35, homeless, booked at 5:20 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Rodney Lee Wilkerson, 52, Elwood, booked at 6:04 p.m. Monday, violation of adult day reporting.
Heather Michelle Lee, 35, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:59 p.m. Monday, probation violation and two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
Larry Lee Creech, 33, Elwood, booked at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Ian McPhearson, 23, 200 block of East 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
