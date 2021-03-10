Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 268, total in custody 306.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lawrence Ooley Wilson II, 28, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Harry Lee Roberson III, 52, 1700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 9:17 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Vida Michelle Jonas, 59, 1700 block of West Sheridan, Anderson. Booked 10:02 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Travis Neil Sewell, 34, 20400 North 700 East, Dunkirk. Booked 12:28 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Krissi Marie Edwards, 44, 1100 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:40 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Benjamin Dee Williams, 19, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 1:50 p.m. Monday, possession of handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• William Joseph Castor, 39, 1200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 3:09 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Kendra Kathleen Foor, 34, 2100 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 7:19 p.m. Monday, violation of probation, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
• Tara Brooke Conatser, 29, 2700 block of C Avenue, New Castle. Booked 10:31 p.m. Monday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of community corrections.
• Bobbie Jo Atkinson, 38, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 10:59 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Erica Reyanne Griffin, 38, 200 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and operator never licensed.
• Jeremy Michael Swoveland, 47, 3000 block of North Reserve Street, Muncie. Booked 2:54 a.m. Tuesday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Dawn Renee Miller, 51, 300 block of East 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.
