Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Gavin Tre-Chance Isbell, 28, 700 block of Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 9:16 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Joseph Orlando Mott Jr., 20, Madison, booked at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of a suspended sentence.
Bryton Taylor Johnson, 25, Indianapolis, booked at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, operator never licensed, maintaining a common nuisance and probation violation.
Johnnie Rayshawn Gosha Sr., 40, 1300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, serious violent offender in possession of a firearm.
Kristina Louise Rogers, 43, 1400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 7:31 p.m. Thursday, battery.
Malik Dajune Taylor, 25, Indianapolis, booked at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, strangulation, residential entry and confinement.
Allen Armond Davis Jr., 50, 900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:27 a.m. Friday, receiving stolen property and nonsupport of a dependent.
Aidan Chase Vandiver, 23, Muncie, booked at 12:54 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.