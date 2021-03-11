Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 257, total in custody 294.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Raul Gallegos, 57, 2000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 3:09 a.m. Tuesday, five counts failure to appear, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operator never licensed.
• Tabitha Lynn Stewart, 18, 1300 block of West Third Street, Fort Myers, Florida. Booked 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Michael Chilson, 29, 4800 block of East County Road 67, Chesterfield. Booked 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jessica Ann Leisure, 41, homeless. Booked 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
• Eric Paul Repasy, 58, homeless. Booked 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• James Michael Wright, 35, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release and resisting law enforcement.
• Rachel Amber Gwinn, 39, 100 block of Davis Drive, Anderson. Booked 2 p.m. Tuesday, bond revocation.
• Christopher Scott Razor, 50, 1700 block of Bittersweet Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Blake Ryan Pleak, 33, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, theft from a building with a value up to $750.
• Kimberly Joy Hodson, 41, 7500 block of South County Road 600 West, Jonesboro. Booked 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis James Troutman, 30, 2300 South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections; failure to appear; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Adonis Daevon Blake, 21, 200 block of North Swain Street, Ingalls. Booked 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, intimidation, two counts resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, possession of a handgun without a license.
