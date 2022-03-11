Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Christopher Harvey, 32, 1800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or other narcotic drug.
• Terry Carter Sr., 57, 6000 block of Larhill Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Trey Matthew Powell, 20, 1800 block of Ernest Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Cameron Jordan Stock, 31, 1500 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Devon Jacob Edwards Ulrey, 28, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Carolyn Danica Ancil-Thomas, 47, 800 block of Imy Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, theft/larceny with a value up to $750, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryan Thomas Flynn, 30, 1900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Caprice D. Foster, 30, 700 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Lee Watson, 21, 1100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Estella May Nichole Lyn Wills, 33, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of probation.
• Laticia Danelle Willis, 42, 6100 block of South Ind. 67 North, Pendleton. Booked 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Austen Eugene Mills, 19, first block of East County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, two counts possession of child pornography and two counts child exploitation.
• Jamie Kalian Presley, 31, 800 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, theft from a building with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jay Gordon Christianson, 46, 200 block of Summerville Road, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Tyler Anthony Franklin, 28, 2400 block of Apple Tree Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, child support.
• Akili Mandel Hunt, 22, 5000 block of Dawn Street, Anderson. Booked 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Jeffrey Adam Poe, 31, 2600 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger, unauthorized absence from home detention and invasion of privacy.
• Darell Wayne Kirkwood, 55, 19500 Carter Lane, New Paris. Booked 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, auto theft, fraud and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
