Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cody Michael Short, 28, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Martha Lou Neata-Skehan, 67, 100 block of Elizabeth Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:06 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
• Dustin Edward Prince, 30, 700 block of South Webster, Kokomo. Booked 10:20 a.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Corrections and failure to appear.
• Samuel Adair Sutton Jr., 39, 1800 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:06 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Johnny Darrell Meador II, 45, 1600 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:10 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender; operating while intoxicated, endangerment; and violation of pretrial release.
• Michael Danny Johnson, 38, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Muncie. Booked 1:30 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Ronn Michael Szwec, 26, homeless. Booked 1:57 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 37, homeless. Booked 3:01 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Zachary Keith Clevinger, 25, 400 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 4:08 p.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and failure to appear.
• Jamison Eric Braden, 29, 1200 block of Wall Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 6:42 p.m. Thursday, counterfeiting.
• David Lee Beckelheimer, 38, 2600 block of North Diamond Street, Kokomo. Booked 7:15 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Cherie Nicole Kraus, 33, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:07 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shaun Michael Thomas, 33, 12700 block of North County Road 300 West, Alexandria. Booked 8:52 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jonathan David Reddington, 32, 700 block of South Center Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 10:17 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Justin Scott Counceller, 38, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Andrew Ryan Pope, 43, 2300 block of East Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. Thursday, battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Anthony Curtis Wable II, 45, 2600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 2:01 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Justis Alan Garrett, 18, 800 block of West Seybert Road, Pendleton. Booked 3:11 a.m. Friday, operating with a controlled substance in the body; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
Rebecca R. Bibbs
