Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kevin Eugene Hunt Sr., 57, 800 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, violation of probation and violation of Community Corrections.
• Devin Matthew Walker, 28, first block of Urban Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:28 p.m. Wednesday and theft with a property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Joshua Quentin Sheppard Jr., 21, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Michael Edward Robeton IV, 26, homeless. Booked 5:36 p.m. Wednesday. Failure to appear.
• Heath Green, 47, 1200 block of West 19th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, theft with a property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Zackary Norman Kitzmiller, 21, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, arson.
• Tonia Lea Wainscott, 51, 800 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, three counts shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Stacey Ann Key, 41, homeless. Booked 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender.
• Lester Allen Edwards Sr., 48, 400 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:38 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Damareyon Kemilis Robinson, 28, 2200 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 a.m. Thursday, murder.
