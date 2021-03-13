Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 227, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Nichole Renee Niccum, 41, 2900 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Jerome Crosby, 26, 100 block of Orleans Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:58 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, strangulation with moderate to severe injury and intimidation.
• Jonathon David Pitts, 35, 7300 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked 2:43 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Daniel Anthony Smith, 20, 4000 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:51 p.m. Thursday, arson.
• Jason Scott Nance, 35, 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Middletown. Booked 3:27 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jesse Duane Hardebeck, 34, 1400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 6:10 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Leah Bales, 40, 2600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:42 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy Ryan Key, 37, 2300 block of South Ebright, Muncie. Booked 8:34 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Lee Howard Jr., 42, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:10 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Bessie Nicole Durham, 33, 300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 9:53 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Jennifer Elaine Compestine, 47, homeless. Booked 2:57 a.m. Thursday, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Quentin Lee Hinkle, 26, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:33 a.m. Friday, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
