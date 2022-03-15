These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kramer Patrick Hill, 31, 500 block of Broadway, Anderson, booked at 7:32 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and hold for probation violation.
• Jeanetta Kay Eckhoff, 48, Muncie, booked at 10:35 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Timothy Allen Wright Jr., 41, Muncie, booked at 1:55 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Justin Allen Losure, 33, Greentown, booked at 3:15 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Dean Bir, 38, 1300 block of Lafayette Court, Anderson, booked at 5:45 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, habitual traffic offender and probation violation.
• Brandon Bernard Wilkerson, 37, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 5:50 p.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery.
• Herbet Allen Benton, 58, Noblesville, booked at 5:57 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
• Paul James Cody, 29, Alexandria, booked at 6:12 p.m. Friday, four counts of invasion of privacy and four counts of probation violation.
• Ryan DeWayne Noel, 42, Alexandria, booked at 8:18 p.m. Friday, two counts of theft, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Peyton Ray Fleming, 18, Elwood, booked at 2:24 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Nevaeh Lynn Powell, 19, Elwood, booked at 2:25 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Damien D’Shawn Brown, 18, Elkhart, booked at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Haley Shay Stoops, 31, no address, booked at 10:13 a.m. Saturday, possession of a syringe and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Phoenix Michael Huffman, 26, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.
• Anthony Curtis Wable II, 45, 2600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Levi Xavier Braggs, 22, 2100 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 2:05 p.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jennifer Elizabeth Sprinkle, 36, Tipton, booked at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Terrell Decharles Bess, 36, Anderson, booked at 9:38 p.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Xavier Davis Griffin, 20, Elwood, booked at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Braedyn Andrew Slayton, 21, Elwood, booked at 11:49 p.m. Saturday, six counts of failure to appear, two counts of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of dealing in a counterfeit substance and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Thomas Wayne Schoettmer, 43, 2400 block of South Rangeline Road, Anderson, booked at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, burglary and two counts of theft.
• Tyler Rex Giver, 36, Farmland, booked at 5:56 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Jason Michael Arnett, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 11:34 a.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Daniel Allen St. Clair, 54, 6100 block of County Road 100 North, Anderson, booked at 4:09 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rhonda Marie Singh, 39, Alexandria, booked at 6:11 p.m. Sunday, violation of adult day reporting.
• Ginger Lee Rumler, 33, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, criminal reckless with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
• Alex Perez, 19, Noblesville, booked at 9:46 p.m. Sunday, operator never licensed and resisting law enforcement.
• Nathaniel Todd Glen Hultman, 24, 200 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Shukria Tyree Armstrong, 32, 2300 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 10:28 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Jaron Joseph Ayers, 30, Chesterfield, booked at 11:52 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Toni Michelle Brookins, 43, Noblesville, booked at 12:39 a.m. Monday, intimidation, battery and residential entry.
• Joshua Lee Kiser, 41, Clyde, Ohio, booked at 1:22 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jamarioius DeMond Wynn, 19, 1500 block of North Madison Avenue, booked at 2:52 a.m. Monday, domestic battery to a pregnant family member.
• Goldie Irene Stafford, 47, Muncie, booked at 3:52 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended, probation violation and failure to appear.
