Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 232, total in custody 289.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Sean David McGahey, 22, 1000 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:25 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession legend drug or precursor, possession of Schedule V controlled substance, possession of counterfeited substances and possession paraphernalia.
• Bryce Michael Longnecker, 24, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:41 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of Schedule V controlled substance and possession of counterfeited substances.
• Charles Jay Krez, 30, 1300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 3:17 p.m. Friday, two counts each of child molest and molest with a child younger than 14.
• Parresha Rochshonna Samuels, 38, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:53 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Shawn Lorraine Sizelove, 43, 900 block of Jefferson Street, Frankton. Booked 7:42 p.m. Friday, contempt of court and theft.
• Jonathan Tyler D'Alessio, 25, 7200 block of Madison Village Court, Indianapolis. Booked 2:21 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Zachariah Abraham Pestana, 26, 2100 block of Pine Crest Street, Greenwood. Booked 1:16 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Jasper Lee Adams, 40, 2400 block of Walnut Street, New Castle. Booked 3:56 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator.
• Joshua Shawn Gano, 18, 900 block of North Anderson. Booked 2:20 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of counterfeited substances and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Leon Hood Jr., 47, 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:40 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Tyrone White, 46, 1700 block of Cottage Avenue, New Castle. Booked 7:42 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Caleb Lee Lyon, 22, 13400 block of Nottingham Road, Fishers. Booked 9:34 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia.
• Scott Elliott Bunn, 38, 200 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 a.m. Saturday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
• Brandi Lynn Ramsey, 43, 600 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator.
• James Scott Mitchell, 50, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 10:07 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Megan Leann Stumpf, 39, 700 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:19 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Wilma Lee Arehart, 68, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 12:41 a.m. Sunday, battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Ryan Lee Steffler, 43, 2900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Colin Patrick McSharar, 32, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:02 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher Thomas Cody Allen, 30, 900 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:47 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jodha Carzell Bain, 44, first block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:01 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Sidney Nicole Phillips, 22, 900 block of West County Road 950 North, Middletown. Booked 10:50 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and battery with bodily injury.
• Brittanie Jean Scott, 31, 1200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 7:41 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kelly Nkolie Raible, 39, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:21 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to register as a sex offender, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Robert Climber Weaver II, 37, 1900 block of South I Street, Anderson. Booked 11 p.m. Sunday, fraud.
