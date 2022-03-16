Jail Log: March 16
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Toni Marcia Marie Hillenburg, 34, Pendleton, booked at 10:48 a.m. Monday, probation violation and violation of suspended sentence.
Juan Edgar Escareno Guerro, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 1:21 p.m. Monday, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possess of methamphetamine and three counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Clifton Jerel Jones, 39, 2400 block of Sheffield Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:47 p.m. Monday, interference with custody.
Korben Aeron Slayton, 24, Elwood, booked at 2:17 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, failure to appear, auto theft, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of probation violation.
Shane Alofaaga Butts, 37, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:39 p.m. Monday, robbery.
Kendrick D. Sutton, 19, Indianapolis, booked at 3 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Milton Brown, 46, 900 block of Laurel Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 p.m. Monday, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal mischief, confinement and theft.
Montague M. Oliver III, 26, 1000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:15 p.m. Monday, strangulation and battery.
James Anthony Watson Jr., 43, 1900 block of Tamarack Road, Anderson, booked at 5:14 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Katelyn Jeaneen Powell, 21, Fortville, booked at 5:18 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Chelsea Renee McGuire, 26, 2400 block of Hendrick Street, Anderson, booked at 5:49 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Brittney Nicole McGuire, 28, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 6:30 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Steven Lee Mabbitt, 32, Alexandria, booked at 6:47 p.m. Monday, two counts of theft.
Dalton Hunter Seaburn, 28, Middletown, booked at 10:13 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and operating with a controlled substance.
Sterling Michael Cockman, 25, Shirley, booked at 11:07 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jeffrey James Williams Jr., 34, 1400 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:16 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Shane Charles Sexton, 28, 1100 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:37 p.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.
Todd Alan Faulstich, 44, Elwood, booked at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence and driving with a suspended license.
Kaleb Allen Williams, 27, 900 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Benson Arlie Ray Stone, 18, 1700 block of Bittersweet Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.