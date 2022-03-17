Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kevin Ray Simmons, 33, Yorktown, booked at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Dejuan Maurice Hurt, 33, Indianapolis, booked at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
• Elissa D. Summers, 40, Shelbyville, booked at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of a dependent child.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 42, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief.
• Cory Michael Brown, 31, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Dominique Quinn Brisker, 30, Muncie, booked at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
• Toni Marie Lawrence, 36, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, violation of continuum sanctions.
• Cody James Smith, 36, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Ronald James Rose Jr., 30, 500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of probation violation, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention and two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Wayde Garrett Law, 25, 4900 block of Southview Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Dajuan Lamar Johnson, 27, 2800 block of West 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of court commitment.
• Stacy Marie Sayers, 40, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:04 p.m., three counts of court commitment.
• Amanda B. Bleckman, 46, Elwood, booked at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
• Jaden Leann Davis, 21, 1300 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Priscilla Lynn Bell, 41, Muncie, booked at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Michael David Smiechowski, 34, Lapel, booked at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and public intoxication.
• Brian Michael Maxwell, 51, 3000 block of Helms Road, Anderson, booked at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, failure to register as a sex offender.
