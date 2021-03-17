Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 234, total in custody 291.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Danielle Lee Grubaugh, 31, 3200 block of Cicero Road, Noblesville. Booked 10:45 a.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Craig Alan Baker, 51, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:45 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Dakota Lee Click, 23, 1600 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked 3:40 p.m. Monday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Justin Paul Griffin, 30, 100 block of Bennett Drive, Markleville. Booked 3:47 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Christopher David Howell, 37, 4500 block of East County Road 1700 North, Summitville. Booked 4:48 p.m. Monday violation of pretrial release and resisting law enforcement.
• Nicole Dawn Lasley, 39, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:23 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy James Threet, 46, 4400 block of West County road 500 North, Anderson. Booked 7:09 p.m. Monday, official misconduct and theft with a property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Michael Marek Tatkiewicz, 23, 9500 block of Lantern Lane, Pendleton. Booked 11:15 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Robert Hobbs, 33, 8300 block of West 850 North, Elwood. Booked 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
