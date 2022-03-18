Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
William Edward Stanley, 58, 1000 block of Brookline Street, Anderson, booked at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of possession of a syringe.
James Michael Carpenter, 54, 300 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, three counts of failure to appear.
Hanna Compton, 21, 2600 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Kyle Trent Bell, 35, 1600 block of Woodview Lane, Anderson, booked at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and hold for another jurisdiction.
Ashley Elizabeth Oliver, 31, Muncie, booked at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
Brandon Torrell Townsend, 32, 1400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Antonio Donte Johnson, 41, 1700 block of West 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, strangulation, confinement, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release, resisting law enforcement and hold for another jurisdiction.
Eric Dee Semon, 28, Alexandria, booked at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
Christopher Ross Garner, 33, Elwood, booked at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Justin Lee Holiday, 31, 1600 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, violation of adult day reporting.
Cassondra Lynn Hughes, 33, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Trevon Lee Chapman, 28, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Jessica Alicia Owens, 28, 1600 block of West 19th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of probation violation and possession of paraphernalia.
Nathanial Joel Holland, 37, 2700 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
William Gregory Beeman, 30, 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Misty Delanie Haynie, 37, 4500 block of Clark Street, Anderson, booked at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Cody Ray Vaughn, 33, Kokomo, booked at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, two counts of battery, two counts of criminal recklessness, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of public intoxication and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jermaine Russell Edwards, 39, 3200 block of Greenbriar, Anderson, booked at 5:46 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
Hank William Steffler, 24 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 6:34 a.m. Thursday, probation violation.
