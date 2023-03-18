Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tyrice TreVae Spencer, 31, Indianapolis, booked at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
Alfonso Salazar, 27, Indianapolis, booked at 10:01 a.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official.
Melissa Danielle Majors-Glispie, 40, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, violation of community corrections.
Vincent Bernard Coleman, 25, Muncie, booked at 5:15 p.m., serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Joshua Lynn Cottrell, 43, Alexandria, booked at 8:56 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
Bradley Joseph Bates, 39, 1600 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 6:46 a.m. Friday, possession of a syringe.