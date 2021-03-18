Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Johanna Lucille Bryan, 34, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of pretrial release.
• Brandy Nicole Neal, 37, 6900 block of North County Road 300 West, Middletown. Booked 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• Douglas Allen Bergfeld, 62, 1600 block of West 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of pretrial release.
• Kourtney Arlene Marie Landaker, 29, 1600 Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 39, 5300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Toni Marie Lawrence, 35, 2300 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Terry Eugene Adams, 23, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Chynna Mai Collins, 24, 900 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• John C. Coffey III, 23, 300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Savaughn Ray Herring, 26, 4000 block of Monaco Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jason Timothy Page Keller, 22, 300 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Vincent Mark Woodworth, 54, 800 block of Washington Street, Nashville. Booked 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cory Thomas Peters, 31, 200 block of South Mustin Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Randall Lloyd Hoel, 57, 7500 block of West County Road 1175 North, Elwood. Booked 2:14 a.m., maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Leanna Mae Cox, 37, 00 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:29 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and operator never licensed.
