Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Christopher JK Rose, 24, 4100 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 8:29 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, residential entry and public intoxication.
Candy Renea Witt, 47, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.
Rodney Lee Wilkerson, 51, Elwood, booked at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Darryl Douglas Hopkins, 64, Indianapolis, booked at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Marcus Drew McCullough, 42, 1700 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
Nicholas Jordan Beane, 24, 2800 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:26 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Tiau’ne Sherezz Perry, 19, 1200 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:27 p.m., two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, two counts of probation violation.
Madaline Leigh Waltz, 20, 1100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 7 p.m., aggravated battery and ghost employment.
Michael David Smiechowski II, 34, Lapel, booked at 7:01 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Destinie Michelle Goins, 26, Alexandria, booked at 8:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Lindsey Nicole McDaniel, 35, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 8:41 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Jeremiah John Davis, 46, 1500 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Cheyenne Irene Flowers, 28, 900 block of West 6th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:01 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Glenn Leroy Rusher, 58, 200 block of Elva Street, Anderson, booked at 6:05 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
Michael Ray Bullard, 57, 3500 block of E. Ind. 236, Anderson, booked at 6:50 a.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
