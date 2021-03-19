Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Antonio Rose, 32, Wabash Valle Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery.
• Maresha Darnace McCloud, 28, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Alysa Marie Leon, 30, 100 block of Church Street, Leesburg. Booked 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Dalton Fitzgerald Duncan, 20, 5100 block of West Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jimi Ra-shiek Agnew, 35, 2400 block of Eckhouse Street, Anderson. Booked 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jason Tyler Bisel, 31, 900 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Bryan S. Garringer, 39, 3500 block of Woodglen Way, Anderson. Booked 1:25 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, auto theft and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Rebecca Kay Needham, 51, 2900 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:04 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
