Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 255, total in custody 299.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cassandra Jean Santini, 32, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 10:15 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Dvante Jajuan Strong, 27, 800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:28 a.m. Friday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Karson Wade Hartwell, 19, 200 block of North Seventh Street, Elwood. Booked 2:33 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Morgan Lee Blair, 27, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Friday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Ruby Dianne Brothers, 42, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Douglas Nathan White Jr., 52, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:28 p.m. Friday.
• Larry Wayne Clark, 26, homeless. Booked 5:31 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Danny Ray Nolan, 39, 5300 block of Lobo Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:47 p.m. Friday.
• Dillon Cody Applegate, 28, 500 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:32 p.m. Friday, two counts invasion of privacy, stalking violations and violation of pretrial release.
• Jason Dale Canard, 44, 400 block of Palm Lane, Kokomo. Booked 7:59 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; violation of driving conditions; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Heather Collene Abbott, 42, 200 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:51 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jamie Marie Wilson, 44, 1600 block of Romaine Road, Anderson. Booked 10:07 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Michael Burton, 45, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 10:24 p.m. Friday, warrant Edgewood City Court, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.
• Matthew Allen Dishman II, 23, 1600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 11:10 p.m. Friday, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Rufus Deshon Brooks, 39, 700 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:35 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jonathan Jaim Shupe, 42, 15000 block of East 176th Street, Noblesville. Booked 7:38 a.m. Saturday, violation of work release.
• Dominique Isiah Glispie, 33, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:42 a.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Kayle Marie Alfrey, 28, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 8:33 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Lewis Trueblood, 54, 1200 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:02 p.m. Saturday, counterfeiting.
• Robert Matthew Williams, 35, 1600 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Saturday, two counts child molest.
• Shanna Lea Martin-Williams, 38, 1600 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 8:05 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court and violation of probation.
• Jeremy David Plummer, 32, 800 block of North West Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:05 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
• William Wayne Huston III, 32, 3900 block of Laurel Lane, Anderson. Booked 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
• William Wayne Huston Jr., 56, 300 block of Harmony Court, Anderson. Booked 8:36 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Tyler Matthew Denny, 28, 1900 block of Oakwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:09 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Kelsey Kathleen McGarity, 33, 2400 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:50 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Josiah Daniel McWilliams, 34, 2400 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:52 p.m. Saturday.
• Donte Vertel Settles, 31, 600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 1:08 a.m. Sunday, two counts each pointing a firearm, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Fabian Andres Serrano Suarez, 31, homeless. Booked 1:22 a.m. Sunday, operator license violation.
• Aaron Anthony Rainer, 29, first block of South Washington Street, Chesterfield. Booked 3:21 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Scott Edward Spejewski, 38, 8300 block of Silverbush Lane, Pendleton. Booked 3:45 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Scott Ferguson Martin Jr., 24, 900 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 4:36 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tiau'ne S. Perry, 18, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:39 a.m. Sunday, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Lomark Hysean Jenkins, 31, 600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 5:18 a.m. Sunday, intimidation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Aaron Eric Fellows, 28, 1000 block of Walnut Street, lapel. Booked 9:07 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, false reporting/informing and reckless driving.
• Noah Alan Nicely, 19, 800 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:23 a.m. Sunday, two counts each invasion of privacy and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Wesley Paul Prickett, 35, 2800 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:50 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and theft of auto parts.
• Peter C. Mudd, 64, 2500 block of South Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 5:41 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Mary Jane Parry, 52, 1900 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:34 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Clifford Russell Wayt III, 38, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:11 p.m. Sunday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Charles Paul Gregory, 46, 1700 block of Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:21 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stevie-Lynn Lagle, 36, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:06 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
