Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 245, total in custody 288.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lindsey Nicole Lawless, 33, 6900 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:09 a.m. Monday, theft, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Robert Lee Hendricks, 38, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:18 a.m. Monday, operator never licensed and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Logan Taylor Ferguson, 31, first block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:55 a.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Aaron James Klapp, 40, 100 block of Marshall Boulevard, Elkhart. Booked 11:26 a.m. Monday, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Megan Danielle Jones, 34, 3300 block Canaday Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:20 p.m. Monday, battery on a person younger than 14.
• Joseph Thomas Bradfield, 38, 300 block of John Street, Anderson. Booked 3:44 p.m. Monday, lifetime habitual traffic offender.
• Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 36, 300 block of Old Mill Creek Drive, Alexandria. Booked 4:37 p.m. Monday, counterfeiting.
• Allison Nicole Rodriguez, 24, first block of West Ninth Street, Lapel. Booked 6:28 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Meghan Lynn Laymon, 29, 1600 block of North Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 7:42 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Billy Joe Dean Jr., 39, 2100 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:56 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator.
• Aquille Tyriq Miles, 21, 4000 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court.
• Donald Harrison Bennett, 51, 300 block of North Addison, Indianapolis. Booked 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
