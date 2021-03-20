Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 231. Total in custody: 282.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ravyn Nicole Brooks, 21, 300 block of East C Street, Gas City. Booked 12:09 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Samuel Lynn Jackson, 47, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 3:38 p.m. Thursday, child molest of a child younger than 14 by a suspect 21 or older and child molest.
• Jason Adam Campbell, 37, 1300 block of Toner Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:40 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Transition Program.
• Heather Marie Burns, 29, 15800 block of Kelly Road, Mishawaka. Booked 4:43 p.m. Thursday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kaylee Sherine Waymire, 29, 900 block Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:31 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Kenneth Ryan Fanning, 37, 1300 block of South N Street, Elwood. Booked 6:34 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Caleb Wallace Whitson, 29, 1900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 7:27 p.m. Thursday, theft with a value up to $750.
• Stacy Jo Garrett, 38, 1600 block of South Haverhill Drive, Yorktown. Booked 7:50 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Anthony Craig Hammonds, 42, first block of Myrenia Avenue, Ingalls. Booked 8:20 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with bodily injury.
• Nathaniel Adam Haugh, 44, 6800 block of South County Road 100 West, Pendleton. Booked 10:04 p.m. Thursday, theft with a value up to $750.
• Austin Tyler Sanner, 22, 7200 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 1:51 a.m. Friday, three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Seth Thomas McCune, 26, 300 block of South main Street, Summitville. Booked 1:59 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Maria Lee Watson, 38, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 3:26 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Tabitha Lynn Stewart, 18, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 6:26 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
