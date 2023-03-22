Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Eric Shane Myers, 49, Selma, booked at 9:41 a.m. Friday, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Ti’arious Tymaine WaughField, 18, 200 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 11:10 a.m. Friday, battery.
Jonathan R. Meyer, 39, address unknown, booked at 12:28 p.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official and court commitment.
Kaila Cheurice Lennartz, 34, Haughton, Louisiana, booked at 2:36 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Tony Lynn Carson Sr., 56, Pendleton, booked at 2:53 p.m. Friday, violation of adult day reporting.
Mareeka Deonne Brown, 46, 2300 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Terrance M. Harville, 51, Bloomington, booked at 2:22 a.m. Saturday, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and hold for another jurisdiction.
Joshua Andrew Cortrecht, 48, Pendleton, booked at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Todd Lee Sullivan, 43, Marion, booked at 4:59 a.m. Saturday, two counts of auto theft, two counts of operator never licensed, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Colt Steven Carpenter, 33, Fortville, booked at 5:22 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Todd Wesley Stephenson, 52, 6200 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
Dwane Michael Root, 21, Indianapolis, booked at 2:14 p.m. Saturday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence and probation violation.
Mario Dewayne Austin, 20, 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, two counts of fraud, two counts of theft and hold for another jurisdiction.
Richard Allen Redder, 38, 2100 block of Tartan Road, Anderson, booked at 6:18 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Rachel Madeline Louise Hartsock, 26, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
James Darrel Allmond II, 19, homeless, booked at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and minor consuming alcohol.
Jasmine Sheray Greene, 30, 1000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:03 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Andrew Hills Strange, 37, 2200 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence and failure to appear.
Tracy Lamont Cunningham, 50, Indianapolis, booked at 4:03 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
Nadika Unique Alfaro, 23, Marion, booked at 1:02 p.m. Monday, identity deception, false informing and hold for another jurisdiction.
Tamarius Teontez Jennings, 34, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:04 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Cory Allyn Schneeberger, 25, New Castle, booked at 3:30 p.m. Monday, theft.
Rodney Allen Manley, 40, 2800 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
William Todd Nicholson, 58, 400 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator lifetime and false identity statement.
Brandon Edward Phillips, 42, 100 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 5:01 p.m. Monday, four counts of court commitment.
Keith Allen Abel, 50, address unknown, booked at 5:24 p.m. Monday, three counts of battery against a public safety official.
Christopher Valentino McKinnie, 34, Tipton, booked at 5:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Michael Spencer, 39, Marion, booked at 6:08 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Amber Crystal Day, 37, 800 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:33 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Rodney Jerrett Rice, 32, Elwood, booked at 9:57 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
Takyla Monea Stokes, 19, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, battery and strangulation.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.